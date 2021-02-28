Home / World News / UK's Sunak says Covid vaccine passport idea might help the economy
world news

UK's Sunak says Covid vaccine passport idea might help the economy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the government would hold a review to consider about using vaccine certificates.
Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the idea of giving people vaccine passports or certificates to allow them to enter venues or events might be a way to help the country and its economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously it is a complicated but potentially very relevant question for helping us reopen those parts of our country like mass events," Sunak told BBC television on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the government would hold a review to consider the scientific, moral, philosophical and ethical questions about using vaccine certificates for people who have received a coronavirus shot, which could help entertainment and hospitality venues reopen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak coronavirus vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP