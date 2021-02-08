UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents Covid-19 death as South Africa halts shots
There is no evidence that the Astrazeneca vaccine does not prevent death or serious illness, and South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine, a British junior health minister said on Monday.
South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.
"There is no evidence that this vaccine is not effective in preventing hospitalisation and severe illness and death, which ultimately is what we're seeking with these vaccines today," Britain's Edward Argar told Sky.
"The dominant strains in this country are not the South African strain, there are a small number of cases of that, the dominant strains here are the historic one we've had, and then the Kent variant, against which this vaccine is highly effective."
Israel is currently far ahead of the rest of the world on vaccinations per head of population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, the United States and then Spain, Italy and Germany.
The United Kingdom, which has the world's fifth worst official death toll, has vaccinated 12.014 million people with a first dose. Around half a million people have received a second dose.
While thousands of individual changes have arisen as the virus mutates on replication and evolves into new variants, only a tiny minority are likely to be important or change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal.
Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to be more contagious than others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents Covid-19 death as South Africa halts shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLA shore up weaponry at India border as Xi wants it ‘combat ready’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia demands Myanmar release detained Australian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China set to unload some stranded Australian coal despite ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of MP asking minister if Canada dialed India for vaccines goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Indo-Canadians get ‘threat calls’ for supporting India’s stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What's at stake for Israel's Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia says journalist arrested in China after months-long detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia assures citizens over efficacy of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox