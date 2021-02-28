Home / World News / UK says Myanmar killings are abhorrent, urges return to democracy
Myanmar police fired on protesters earlier on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a coup and at least 18 people were killed, the UN human rights office said.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:28 PM IST
"Working with the US and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup," a spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office said.(AP)

Britain said on Sunday that escalating violence against protesters in Myanmar was abhorrent and it called on the country's military leaders to restore democracy.

"Working with the US and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup," a spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office said.

"We are clear that this violence must stop and democracy must be restored."

