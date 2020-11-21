e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end Dec. 31.

world Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 20:44 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
London
An 'Export' sign featuring French and UK national flags and the stars of the European Union (EU) as the Port of Le Havre presents its Brexit preparations in Le Havre, France, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
An 'Export' sign featuring French and UK national flags and the stars of the European Union (EU) as the Port of Le Havre presents its Brexit preparations in Le Havre, France, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Bloomberg)
         

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European Union.

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end Dec. 31. Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The UK government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made UK-Canada trade deal.

“This is is a fantastic agreement for Britain which secures trans-Atlantic trade with one of our closest allies. British businesses export everything from electric cars to sparkling wine to Canada, and today’s deal will ensure that trade goes from strength to strength,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“Our negotiators have been working flat-out to secure trade deals for the UK, and from as early next year we have agreed to start work on a new, bespoke trade deal with Canada that will go even further in meeting the needs of our economy.”

The deal with Canada follows an agreement struck last month with Japan, which largely replicated existing trading arrangements.

tags
top news
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
The disquiet about Kejriwal’s Diwali puja is misplaced
The disquiet about Kejriwal’s Diwali puja is misplaced
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In