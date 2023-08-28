UK singer Elton John spends night in hospital after fall at his French home
Reuters |
Aug 28, 2023 08:04 PM IST
Elton John completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month.
British singer Elton John spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he slipped over at his villa in Nice, the BBC reported on Monday, citing his spokesman.
The 76-year-old, who completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, the BBC said.
Read more: Airspace shut, planes grounded flying to and from UK amid ‘network failure’
"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesman said. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Elton John