UK, South Africa, Brazil, US: Variants of SARS-Cov-1 virus found so far
The first coronavirus mutation spotted in the United Kingdom has now spread to over 50 countries, according to World Health Organization data. Meanwhile, several other mutations have been reported from other countries which may differ from the original UK variants.
Here is all you need to know about several variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus.
UK variant
This variant, believed to be more contagious, was first reported in December. It was first reported to the WHO on December 14. The variant is known as VOC 202012/01. It is likely to infect young people and people with no serious health issues as well, unlike the original virus.
South African variant
This variant 501Y.V2, first reported on December 18, is now spread in 20 countries, according to WHO. This variant does not lead to serious illness but is contagious.
Japan/Brazil variant
A new variant has been detected in four persons who travelled from Brazil to Japan. Among these four, two are children, which makes it apparently clear that this variant can infecchildren as well. This was reported to the WHO on January 9. It has 12 mutations to the spike protein including three mutations of concern in common with the UK and the South African variant.
Brazil too reported similar variant independent of the cases detected in Japan.
United States
Ohio researchers have claimed to have discovered two new variants of the virus which likely have their origin in the United States. The findings have not yet been published as studies are being conducted. The strains have been found in Columbus — one is similar to the UK variant but the other was an entirely different mutation, researchers said.
