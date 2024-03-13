UK Tabloid says Meghan Markle may have dodged a bullet amid Kate Middleton Photoshop scandal

Kate Middleton's first photo since abdominal surgery in January has come under fire for Photoshop fail. Shortly after being uploaded, the picture was taken down for being heavily manipulated. This scandal has given rise to conspiracy theories and questions about Kate's whereabouts. Even though the world's top photo agencies issued a “kill” order for the image, it is still making rounds on the internet. Recently, the UK tabloids have shared their take on the royal gaffe, saying that Meghan Markle may have dodged a bullet by exiting the palace. UK tabloid says Meghan Markle may have dodged a bullet by exiting the royal family amid Kate Middleton's edited photo(AP)

Meghan Markle may have been right to exit the Royal Family, UK tabloids say

The UK's top publication, Mirror, drew parallels between Meghan's dramatic exit from the royal family and Kate's ongoing controversies. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton have become a viral topic of discussion. Speculations about Kate's health are in the talks among netizens worldwide as the Palace fails to provide more details about the nature of her ailment or her recovery.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When Prince Harry and Meghan quit their royal duties, they were faced with severe criticism. Over the last few years, the duo have continuously been slammed with brutal remarks. But now, with the palace remaining tight-lipped over Kate's health and mysterious hospitalisation, it appears that the tables have turned. Every day, the question of King Charles' health and Kate Middleton's whereabouts loom over the Royal Family.

Conspiracy theories about Kate's whereabouts emerge on social media

As the Mother's Day photo failed to satisfy netizens about Kate's whereabouts, social media is drowning in conspiracy theories. Many suggest that the picture was not posted by Kate on Instagram, while others claim that she is falling apart due to Prince William's alleged affair. Amid all the drama, netizens wonder where the future Queen of England is.

One concerned X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “They are continually lying to the public over what’s gone on with Kate & trying to deceive people with false photos. As a taxpayer I find this really concerning.” Another said, “Baloney! Kate is not an amateur photographer. William probably is or one of his buddies. That’s why he took ownership of the photo until everything hit the fan.”