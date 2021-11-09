Home / World News / UK to add Covaxin, China's Sinovac, to list of approved Covid-19 vaccine
UK to add Covaxin, China's Sinovac, to list of approved Covid-19 vaccine

  • The approval come as a breath of relief for travellers from India, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia where either of the two vaccines were administered. The changes will come into force from November 22.
Image for representation (REUTERS/File)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Reuters | , London

Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which come into force from Nov. 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, the Department for Transport said on Monday.

