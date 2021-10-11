UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today: Details here

The United Kingdom is easing its travel restrictions starting Monday, allowing travellers from more nations to enter the country. What changes for Indians, who were already allowed to enter the UK, is that their vaccination status will now be recognised eliminating the requirement to mandatorily quarantine for 10 days. The relaxation has been given to Indian nationals who have received both the doses of locally-produced Covishield, an issue which led to brief tension between the two countries.

"No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted on Thursday.

India had on October 1 imposed mandatory 10-day quarantine for British citizens irrespective of vaccination status in response to the UK quarantine rules for Indians who have received both Covishield doses.

In the latest revision of travel rules, UK now has only seven nations in the red list. These countries are: Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Apart from India, vaccinated travellers from Brazil, Hong Kong, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey will be treated the same as returning fully-vaccinated UK residents as long as they have not visited a red-list nation in the last 10 days before arriving in England, the UK advisory said.

Check latest guidelines here:

1. A traveller has to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before arrival in England. The day of one's final dose does not count as one of the 14 days, the government advisory said.

2. If a passenger is fully vaccinated, then before travelling to the UK, he/she will have to book and pay for a day 2 Covid-19 test which is to be taken after arrival. The passengers will also have to complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before arriving in England.

3. "India will be added to this list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination 4am Monday 11 October. If you arrive in England before that date you must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you arrive after that, you can use a vaccine certificate to prove your vaccination status," the UK advisory said.

