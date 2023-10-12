UK to send Navy ships, surveillance aircraft for Israel

The British government will send two Royal Navy ships and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, the prime minister's office said Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Alongside our allies, the deployment of our world class military will support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

The maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft will begin flying in the region from Friday, the statement said, to "track threats to regional stability such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups".

The military package includes P8 aircraft, two Royal Navy ships -- the RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus -- three merlin helicopters and a company of Royal Marines, the statement said.

The military deployments will be on standby to deliver "practical support" to Israel and offer "deterrence and assurance," the government said.

"Our military and diplomatic teams across the region will also support international partners to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of this barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists," said Sunak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON