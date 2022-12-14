UK training Ukrainian judges for war crimes trials of Russian soldiers: Report

A group of 90 Ukrainian judges will undergo training, provided by the UK, to carry out war crimes trials for Russian soldiers, a report said. The first group of judges attended sessions at a secret location in the region last week, and more will follow in the coming months, as part of a £2.5 million investment, Sky News reported.

The vast majority of war crimes trials are expected to be carried out in the country by Ukrainian judges. So far, 14 Russian soldiers have been convicted, with the first trial carried out in May.

UK Attorney General, Victoria Prentis told Sky News that it would ensure perpetrators of atrocities can - at an unprecedented scale - be prosecuted while the conflict goes on.

“They are prosecuting war crimes in real time. This is a live and very brutal conflict,” Victoria Prentis said.

“Ukraine is managing with all the difficulties that we know are going on in the country at the moment, with things like power and organising courts, to try war crimes. This is very important, obviously because justice is important, but also because I hope that those Russian soldiers and officers who are watching the Ukrainian prosecutions at the moment will realise that they must act in accordance with international law,” Victoria Prentis explained.

“These 90 judges will go back after some really intensive training, able better to run those courts,” Victoria Prentis added.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenky has been advocating for the establishment of a special tribunal for Ukraine, which they have compared to the Nuremberg trials, for the Russian leadership.

