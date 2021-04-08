‘Don't want to pay for a racist': UK TV host Piers Morgan wants Meghan, Harry to name the Royal

British television host Piers Morgan renewed his call for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to name the member of the royal family who allegedly raised concerns about the potential skin colour of their son, Archie, before he was born. Morgan, who had to step down as a presenter of ITV breakfast show "Good Morning Britain" after his comments on Markle, said that he, as a taxpayer, doesn’t want to pay for a racist.

During a tell-all interview with iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey last month, Meghan Markle had claimed that the British royal family refused to make her son a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be. Markle refused to explicitly name the person because it would be “damaging” to them but Harry later clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were never part of those conversations.

“Was there a problem about the skin colour of this child in the eyes of the Royal? If it were, if this is how it was done, then I want to know who that Royal is because I'm paying for them as a British taxpayer. I don't want to be paying for a racist,” Morgan said in an interview with Extra's Billy Bush aired on Wednesday.

Piers Morgan has been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle ever since she cut off contact with the tabloid newspaper editor after she met Prince Harry. After Markle’s interview was aired on CBS, Morgan said that he did not believe her when the Duchess of Sussex said at one point she "didn't want to be alive anymore". Morgan’s comment sparked a deluge of complaints to Britain's broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't," he later wrote on Twitter.