UK inoculates over half of its adult population. How India, US and other countries have fared

As of March 18, the United Kingdom has administered more than 28 million Covid-19 shots that include over 2 million fully vaccinated individuals.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST
A medical worker receives the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul.(AFP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that over half of the country’s adult population have received their first jab against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Britain reached the milestone days before it removing further restrictions as a part of a four-step roadmap out of lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Johnson thanked everyone involved in “this fantastic achievement.”

As of March 18, the United Kingdom has administered more than 28 million Covid-19 shots that include over 2 million fully vaccinated individuals. It was the first country to administer a fully tested Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, and since then, several countries have rolled out vaccines to inoculate their residents.

Brazil in talks with US for excess Covid-19 vaccines, says foreign ministry

US to place some migrant families in hotels in move away from detention centres

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

The vaccine rollout strategy has varied from country to country as some nations have opted to quickly inoculate as many people as possible, while others have tried to fully vaccinate specific vulnerable groups. The United States continues to lead the immunisation drive in absolute terms as it has administered over 118 million doses.

However, Israel and the UAE are ahead of other countries in terms of the number of doses administered per 100 people. According to Our World in Data, a scientific online publication, around 52% of the Israeli population has been fully vaccinated.

Here’s the list of countries and territories with the most doses administered per 100 people:

Gibraltar - 151.86

Israel - 111.54

Seychelles - 91.67

UAE - 72.03

Cayman Islands - 59.56

Bermuda - 48.95

Chile - 44.04

United Kingdom - 41.65

Monaco - 39.78

Isle of Man - 39.20

Bahrain - 36.83

Here’s the list of countries and territories with the most number of doses administered:

United States - 118.31 million

China - 64.98 million

European Union - 55.78 million

India - 42.06 million

Brazil - 13.34 million

Turkey - 12 million

Germany - 10.26 million

Israel - 9.65 million

Chile - 8.42 million

Russia - 8.19 million

The total number of vaccine doses may not equal the total number of people vaccinated as different vaccines may have different dosing regimens. While most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen, the number of people fully vaccinated are nowhere near the number of doses administered.

covid-19 united kingdom india

