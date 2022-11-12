Ukraine foreign minister urges ASEAN to stop Russia playing 'hunger games'
Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday called on Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to ensure Russia did not play hunger games regarding shipments of Ukrainian grain to the global market.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit that his counterpart Sergei Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him. He also said Russia must approach all negotiations in good faith.
