Ukraine had 'nothing to do' with Wagner chief's plane crash: Zelensky

AFP |
Aug 24, 2023 06:09 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said his country had "nothing to do" with the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said his country had "nothing to do" with the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, instead implying the Kremlin's responsibility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)

"We have nothing to do with this situation, that's for sure. I think everyone knows who this concerns," he told reporters a day after a private jet on which Prigozhin was registered as a passenger crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

