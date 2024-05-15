Ukraine introduces emergency blackouts after Russian strikes on power plants

Ukraine rolled out emergency blackouts Tuesday, after Russian strikes on power plants left the country unable to deal with a drop in temperatures, state power operator Ukrenergo said. Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke billows from a power infrastructure in Ukraine.(AP)

"From 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for this is a significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of Russian strikes and increased consumption due to a cold snap," it said in a post on Telegram.