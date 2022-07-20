Ukraine needs to win war before winter: Report
Ukraine must win its war with Russia before winter to prevent its neighbour from bedding in long term, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Tuesday.
"It is very important for us not to enter into the winter. After winter, when the Russians will have more time to get a footing, it will certainly be more difficult. It is very important for us not to give them this possibility," Yermak told Ukrainian weekly Novoye Vremya.
He repeated Kyiv's view that Ukraine's Western allies should supply it with more arms, and said he was counting on multibillion-dollar pledges of US aid in the form of weaponry and economic support.
The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act package signed in May by US President Joe Biden to expedite that support is due to come fully into operation from next month.
"Our objective is victory," said Yermak.
He said any ongoing talks with Russia revolved simply around how to export Ukrainian grain from blockaded ports -- not how to end the conflict after Russia invaded in February.
"These negotiations are taking place at military and foreign affairs ministry level... with UN mediation," Yermak said.
"I'm in touch with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, I do not communicate with the Russians," he stressed.
US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage
The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would provide federal protection for same-sex marriage amid fears that the Supreme Court could roll back recognition of such unions. The Respect for Marriage Act was approved in the Democratic-controlled chamber by a vote of 267 to 157, but its prospects are uncertain in the Senate.
Russian President Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country's military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn't sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, a statement that echoed Putin's own rhetoric and reflected increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face crippling Western sanctions.
United States: Fire, explosion reported at Hoover Dam
Police in Boulder City, Nevada say they are headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. The city of Boulder City posted on its Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before the fire department arrived. It referred additional questions to the Bureau of Reclamation and Hoover Dam.
Understanding why Europe’s heatwave is unprecedented
Anecdotal accounts suggest south-western parts of Europe have experienced unprecedented temperatures in the past week, leading to hundreds of deaths and wildfires. Preliminary data shows that this is indeed one of the warmest summers ever in Europe. And while European maximum temperatures might appear to be benign when compared to those in India, the region has likely experienced more historical warming in the last decade than India.
Retired military leaders to help supply protective gear to war-hit Ukraine
A panel of retired military leaders from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands will advise a pro-Ukraine campaign on the procurement of protective gear for Ukrainian defense forces, a Canada-based nonprofit group said on Tuesday. The panel of four includes former commander of US forces in Afghanistan David Petraeus, former NATO commander Wesley Clark as well as former Dutch defense chief Dick Lodewijk Berlijn, according to the Ukrainian World Congress.
