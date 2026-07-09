Ukraine’s Six-Part Strategy to Survive the Global Run on Patriot Missiles

KYIV, Ukraine—Ukraine is running out of U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles, leaving its cities nearly defenseless against Russia’s escalating barrages of ballistic missiles. Ukraine is working to use its scarce Patriots interceptor missiles as efficiently as possible.

What can Ukraine do about it?

It is pressing Western nations to donate more Patriot missiles faster from their stockpiles, but everyone is running low. The U.S.-Iran war has worsened the global shortage of interceptors. Production of new ones is painfully slow.

Moscow is exploiting the weakness in Kyiv’s air defenses as the Russian army struggles on the front lines. This week, Ukraine wasn’t able to shoot down any of the 28 ballistic missiles that Russia fired at the Kyiv area. The attacks are killing dozens of civilians.

“This is Russia’s last major advantage,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Ankara on Tuesday. “We are capable of doing everything else ourselves. But when it comes to air defense, we need our partners’ determination.”

President Trump said Wednesday said he would support giving Ukraine licenses to build Patriot interceptors on its own territory, something Kyiv has been asking for. However, turning U.S. political approval into the production of actual missiles could take years, leaving Ukrainian cities dangerously exposed.

Ukraine, painfully aware that Western help will take time to materialize, isn’t only waiting for its allies to act.

Here are six things Kyiv is trying to do to mitigate the Russian ballistic threat and limit the damage.

Be efficient with Patriots Ukraine is working to use its scarce Patriots as efficiently as possible. It has built a multilayered air defense, in which different systems tackle different threats. The military saves its Patriot interceptors for ballistic missiles to avoid wasting them on long-range drones and cruise missiles, said Justin Bronk, senior research fellow at Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank in London.

In contrast, the U.S. and its Gulf allies expended valuable Patriot interceptors on drones and cruise missiles, which can be shot down by other means, Bronk said.

In just 39 days of war against Iran, the U.S. fired up to 1,430 Patriot interceptors, according to an estimate by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Gulf allies used up even more, analysts said.

The Patriot system typically uses up to three interceptors to destroy one ballistic missile, but Ukraine has been using just one, according to Valery Romanenko, a former Ukrainian air-defense officer and a researcher at Kyiv’s National Aviation University. That of course decreases the chances of an interception, he said.

“It is often necessary to rely on human operators, because automated systems can fire more missiles to destroy a single target—significantly more than just one or two,” said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Shoot the arrow-maker, not the arrow Ukraine’s own long-range air campaign, which has been pummeling Russian oil refineries, is also targeting Russian military industries that make key components for missiles.

Zelensky said on July 1 that Ukrainian forces had struck a missile-component plant in Russia’s Penza region, and in late June he reported a strike on a similar industrial plant in the Volgograd region, both deep inside Russia.

Ukraine is believed to be using its domestically produced FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles for such strikes against well-protected targets such as military production sites. But it doesn’t yet have many of the Flamingos, said Fabian Hoffmann, a missile expert at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies in Oslo.

The long-range drones that Ukraine has been using successfully against Russian refineries carry a smaller payload, and lack the power to punch through the hardened shelters where missile production takes place, said Romanenko.

Destroying enemy missile production, or missile launchers, is difficult, as the U.S. and Israel discovered in their war against Iran—and as Russia is finding in its attempts to destroy Ukraine’s growing military industries.