Ukraine peace deal: Trump says ‘close’ to ending Ukraine war, but Europe doubts Russia’s 'willingness'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that a Ukraine-Russia agreement is “very close,” even as European leaders urged caution and Russian missiles once again struck Kyiv in a war now entering its third year since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Russia-Ukraine peace talks gain pace as Donald Trump claims deal “very close”(AFP)

“We’re getting very close to a deal,” Trump said, insisting that recent diplomatic efforts were yielding movement, reported news agency AFP.

According to officials, the original US proposal, widely criticised for leaning heavily toward Moscow, has been revised to include more of Ukraine’s core concerns.

An official familiar with the updated draft told AFP the new version is “significantly better,” though Washington admits several “delicate” issues still need to be ironed out.

Kyiv, meanwhile, signalled its willingness to press ahead. As reported by Reuters, Zelensky on Tuesday said Ukraine was ready to move forward with the US-backed framework and that he was prepared to discuss its sensitive elements directly with Trump, in talks he stressed should involve key European partners.

But Europe’s response was far more restrained. French President Emmanuel Macron warned against assuming an imminent breakthrough, saying there is “clearly no Russian willingness” for a ceasefire or for engaging with the more Ukraine-friendly proposal now on the table.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed cautious optimism, saying there are signs of progress. “I do think we are moving in a positive direction and indications today that in large part the majority of the text, (Zelenskyy) is indicating, can be accepted,” he said.

Talks in Geneva, Abu Dhabi

The diplomatic push has intensified since the weekend. Ukrainian and US officials met in Geneva to review Trump’s initial 28-point plan, while fresh negotiations involving American and Russian delegates were underway in Abu Dhabi, according to US media reports.

Leaders from a coalition of 30 countries supporting Ukraine also held a video meeting on Tuesday.

However, the violence on the ground told a different story. In the early hours of Tuesday, powerful explosions shook Kyiv as Russian drones and missiles barraged the capital, igniting fires in residential blocks.

City officials said seven people were killed. AFP reporters described thick plumes of smoke glowing red and orange against anti-aircraft fire as residents rushed into metro stations to shelter.