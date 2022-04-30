Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

File Photo: A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:23 PM IST
Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine's deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday.

Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.

Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security. 

