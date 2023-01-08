Ukraine shelling damages two power plants in Russia-controlled Donetsk: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 12:46 PM IST

Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials said on their Telegram monitoring channel.

A view of an apartment building, damaged during a heavy fighting, in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (File image)(AP)
Reuters |

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country's Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials said on Sunday.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Topics
ukraine war russia ukraine crisis
