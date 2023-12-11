Ukraine shoots down eight Kyiv-bound missiles amid sudden Russian air attack

A series of loud explosions rang out in Ukraine's capital early Monday followed by air raid sirens. The Ukrainian defences announced that they have shot down eight Russian missiles headed for Kyiv in an air attack.

A view shows a high-voltage substation of Ukrenergo damaged by a Russian air strike in an undisclosed location in central Ukraine(REUTERS)

There was no immediate word on the origin of the explosions, but Ukraine confirmed that the missiles were bound to target the capital city. Kyiv is routinely targeted by Russian drone and missile attacks.

"The Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv region" at about 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Ukraine's air force said, adding that "air defence destroyed eight air targets that were flying in the direction of the capital".

Just over two weeks ago, Kyiv came under what Ukrainian officials said was the most intense drone attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones against the capital, of which 74 were destroyed by air defenses.

The explosions Monday occurred just after 4 a.m. as the city was under its nightly curfew. There was no immediate information on any damage or casualties.

Russian air strikes on Kyiv

On Monday, officials in Kyiv confirmed that repeated Russian air strikes in the capital city have damaged several buildings and left two civilians in the area injured.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app that a man and a woman suffered shrapnel wounds in the Darnitskyi district in the southeastern part of the city.

The officials further confirmed that while structures in Kyiv suffered mild damage, the Ukrainian air defence shot down the Russian missiles, as reported by Reuters.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said on Telegram that air defence systems "shot down enemy targets," suggesting also that Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles.

