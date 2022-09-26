Ukraine soldier before and after Russian captivity in striking photos

Shocking before and after pictures of a Ukrainian soldier captured at the time of the Mariupol siege reflect on the impact of the war and Russian captivity on the Ukrainians.

In photos widely shared on social media, a frail and emaciated Mykhailo Dianov can be seen. Mykhailo Dianov was detained after fighting to defend Azovstal steel works in Mariupol and was released on Wednesday night, Telegraph reported.

In May, Mykhailo Dianov could be seen smiling and flashing a peace sign as he looks tired and unshaven.

But in the horrifying latest photo of Mykhailo Dianov can be seen covered in scars and bruises on his arm and face.

Mykhailo Dianov faced four months in the notorious Russian prison camps following the battle of Mariupol but was released in a major prisoner swap this week.

Media reports said that Mykhailo Dianov had been moved to the Kyiv Military Hospital where he remains in a serious condition .

