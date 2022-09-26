Home / World News / Ukraine says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa

Ukraine says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:10 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine said, “As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised.”

Russia-Ukraine War: A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle in Odesa, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle in Odesa, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday.

"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.

Read more: Video: Massive fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris

"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out