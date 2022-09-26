Memes and mash-up: Ukraine taunts Russia's partial mobilisation online

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday mocked Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation move posting on Twitter a mash-up of social media videos of Russian police beating up and arresting men who have been protesting the military call-up.

The online taunting comes at a point when public anger has ignited in Russia triggering protests across the country against the mobilisation.

"Russia still has remnants of a professional army" that the Ukrainian army "hasn't yet destroyed," the Ukrainian defence ministry said referring faltering Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

“Looks like we'll be 'de-mobilizing' these Russians ahead of schedule,” Ukraine's defence ministry added.

Tens of thousands of russians are trying to cross russia's borders to avoid mobilization and inevitable death in Ukraine. Be careful when denying them a visa. They may return to russia and accidentally overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/rfWDOaSLLG — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 25, 2022

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that fake statements on social media were in part to blame for the reaction to the mobilisation announcement.

“We have to look calmly, thoughtfully and objectively at the provocative, huge number of fake statements on social media and not give in to these provocative actions,” he said.

We understand that not all russian troops are like this;russia still has remnants of a professional army that #UAarmy hasn’t yet destroyed.

We also know that soon these "soldiers" will be at the front,and with such a love for alcohol,it will be easier for them to die on our land. pic.twitter.com/Y7EgS0c5ze — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 25, 2022

Despite Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's clarification that only those with special military skills or combat experience will be called up, protests have swept Russia against the move. Officials have said that 300,000 more Russians will called up to serve in the mobilisation campaign to bolster Moscow's invasion in Ukraine.

