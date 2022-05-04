Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine, UN and Red Cross renew efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol
world news

Ukraine, UN and Red Cross renew efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

Dozens of evacuees who took refuge for weeks in the bunkers of the Azovstal steel works reached the safety of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, but aid workers said many still remained trapped in the port city.
Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine. (AFP)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Reuters |

A convoy of buses left Mariupol on Wednesday in a new attempt by Ukraine, the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city, the regional governor said.

The convoy was heading for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

He did not say how many buses were in the convoy or whether any more civilians had been evacuated from a vast steel works in Mariupol where the city's last defenders are holding out against Russian forces that have occupied Mariupol.

Dozens of evacuees who took refuge for weeks in the bunkers of the Azovstal steel works reached the safety of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, but aid workers said many still remained trapped in the port city.

Also read: PM Modi renews call to end Russia-Ukraine war, says no country will be a winner

"The buses have already left Mariupol," Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Pass the information to those who need it!"

RELATED STORIES

The sprawling Azovstal industrial complex and its bunkers and tunnels became a refuge for both civilians and Ukrainian fighters as Moscow laid siege to Mariupol, a strategic city on the Sea of Azov.

Also read: 'Including Crimea': Ukraine's Zelensky seeks full restoration of territory

Mariupol's mayor said on Tuesday that more than 200 civilians remained in the Azovstal plant, with a total of 100,000 civilians still in the city that has been devastated by weeks of Russian siege and shelling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine red cross united nations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP