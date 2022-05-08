Ukraine war: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes unannounced visit to Irpin

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday made an unannounced visit to Ukraine's Irpin, a town which had been temporarily occupied by the Russian forces, Reuters reported.

"I've just had an honour to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," the town's mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.Trudeau is not the only world leader to have made an unannounced visit to the war-torn country in a day. Hours earlier, US First Lady Jill Biden visited Ukraine where she met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The high profile visits come on a day when the fighting between the two forces have been intense ahead of the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow to mark Soviet Union's win over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message compared the Russian invasion to Nazis and said that evil had returned to Europe.Earlier in the day, 60 people were feared dead after Russian bombs targeted a school sheltering 90 people in the basement in Luhansk region. But the Ukrainian resistance continues with the forces deployed at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol vowing to fight till the end.

"We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers," Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told an online news conference.

