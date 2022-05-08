Home / World News / Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Live

Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between the two countries entered its 74th day with no signs of peace. Thousands of people have been killed in the war, with the latest attack on Azovstal steel work plant.
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on May 08, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine is continuing for the 74th  straight day, with no signs of peace between the two countries. All women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Mariupol port city, Kyiv said on Saturday. 

US president Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders are set to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky via a video call on Sunday. Ahead of the virtual meeting, the UK announced an aid of $1.3 billion in military assistance to the war-torn nation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 08, 2022 07:56 AM IST

    UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine

    Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call on Sunday by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • May 08, 2022 07:32 AM IST

    Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

    Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations, AP reported. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ukraine + 1 more
world news

Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between the two countries entered its 74th day with no signs of peace. Thousands of people have been killed in the war, with the latest attack on Azovstal steel work plant.
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.(AP)
Published on May 08, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
world news

South Africa Covid positivity rate at 5-month high and other global developments

  • South Africa, which together with Botswana, identified the Omicron variant in November last year, was the first country to experience a wave driven by the strain, and the way it played out was seen as an indication of what could happen elsewhere.
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus at a makeshift testing site along a street in Beijing on May 7, 2022.(AFP)
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus at a makeshift testing site along a street in Beijing on May 7, 2022.(AFP)
Published on May 08, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

On Mother’s Day, Google has this heartwarming doodle

  • In the first slide, the child is holding their mother's finger; in the second, both are shown reading in braille. In the third slide, they have illustrated washing hands together while in the final slide, the mother and the child are planting a sapling.
Screengrab of Google homepage.&nbsp;
Screengrab of Google homepage. 
Published on May 08, 2022 07:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

Biden, other G-7 leaders to meet Zelensky virtually today amid war: 10 points

Ukraine war: Cities have been damaged, millions have been displaced and thousands have died in ten weeks of war. 
A service member of pro-Russian troops stands guard as civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk Region,(REUTERS)
A service member of pro-Russian troops stands guard as civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk Region,(REUTERS)
Published on May 08, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Russia steps up assaults on Ukraine

The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city and its fate has taken on a symbolic value in the broader battle since Russia’s invasion.
People react as they stand next to a crater in destroyed residential area after Russian airstrike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 7, 2022.(AP)
People react as they stand next to a crater in destroyed residential area after Russian airstrike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 7, 2022.(AP)
Published on May 08, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Al-Qaida chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video

  • Al-Zawahri says in the video that “US weakness” was the reason that its ally Ukraine became “prey” for the Russian invasion.
This image taken from a video issued by as-Sahab, al-Qaida's media branch, on April 5, 2022, shows Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri speaking,(AP)
This image taken from a video issued by as-Sahab, al-Qaida's media branch, on April 5, 2022, shows Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri speaking,(AP)
Published on May 08, 2022 06:07 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Baghdad
Close Story
world news

Russia's Putin 'doesn't believe he can afford to lose' in Ukraine: CIA chief

  • Despite the failure of Russian forces to capture Kyiv and their struggle to advance along the war's main frontlines in the southeastern Donbas region, the Russian leader has not changed his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine's, Burns said.
Russia placed its nuclear forces on high alert shortly after launching the invasion on February 24.(REUTERS)
Russia placed its nuclear forces on high alert shortly after launching the invasion on February 24.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 08, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

South Africa Covid positivity rate nears record amid Omicron spread

South Africa’s daily coronavirus test positivity rate neared a record, rising above 30% on Saturday for the first time in almost five months as two sublineages of the omicron variant spread rapidly ahead of the nation’s winter season.
A man walks past a mural by Senzart911 that shows people wearing facemasks at Soweto's Kliptown, South Africa.(Reuters)
A man walks past a mural by Senzart911 that shows people wearing facemasks at Soweto's Kliptown, South Africa.(Reuters)
Published on May 08, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Comic book artist George Perez known for work on titles like Avengers dies at 67

  • His talents emerged early; Perez began working as an assistant at Marvel before turning 20, and was soon working on titles including "Astonishing Tales" and "The Avengers."
Comic book artist George Perez. (File image)(AFP)
Comic book artist George Perez. (File image)(AFP)
Published on May 08, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

What happened when Trump appeared for a fundraiser

Whispers of Trump's arrival passed through the crowd that backed up for twenty minutes. Some shouted his name, “Trump, Trump, Trump.” Others seemed irritated at the delay.
Former US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
Former US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
Published on May 08, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Louisville
Close Story
world news

Ukraine says all women and children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill

Russian forces backed by tanks and artillery tried again on Saturday to storm Azovstal, Ukraine's military command said, part of a ferocious assault to dislodge the last Ukrainian defenders in the strategic port city on the Azov Sea.
A bus carrying civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrives at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne,(Reuters photo)
A bus carrying civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrives at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne,(Reuters photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

'But India is buying Russian oil despite strategic alliance with US': Imran Khan

Imran Khan said he was never anti-US and he had a very good relationship with former US president Donald Trump.
Imran Khan once again talked about India in his address on Saturday,&nbsp;
Imran Khan once again talked about India in his address on Saturday, 
Published on May 07, 2022 10:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

‘You are amazingly strong…’: US First Lady Jill Biden tells Ukrainian refugees

US First Lady Jill Biden's visit to the region is the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it, and follows a trip to Kyiv by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who met with President Volodymyr Zelensky a week ago.
First Lady Jill Biden, left, speaks to children during her visit to the Uruguay School, in Bucharest Romania. The first ladies of the United States and Romania met with children and the educators who are helping teach displaced Ukrainian children.(AP)
First Lady Jill Biden, left, speaks to children during her visit to the Uruguay School, in Bucharest Romania. The first ladies of the United States and Romania met with children and the educators who are helping teach displaced Ukrainian children.(AP)
Published on May 07, 2022 09:44 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Did Trump ‘encourage’ Musk to buy Twitter? Tesla CEO breaks silence

There have been rumours that Trump's Twitter handle might be restored after Musk's Twitter buyout deal is complete, more than a year after it was banned. Twitter had alleged some of the former US president's tweets had incited riots at the capitol in Washington DC.
Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Published on May 07, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

Bali to deport Russian couple for posting nude pics on sacred tree on Instagram

  • The husband-wife duo will be banned from Indonesia for at least six months, and also had to take part in a cleansing ceremony at the sacred area in line with local belief, Bali immigration chief Jamaruli Manihuruk told reporters Friday.
Russia's Alina Fazleeva (R) and her husband Amdrei Fazleev (L) attend a press conference in Denpasar, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on May 6, 2022, as they face deportation for taking nude photos on a sacred tree. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP)
Russia's Alina Fazleeva (R) and her husband Amdrei Fazleev (L) attend a press conference in Denpasar, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on May 6, 2022, as they face deportation for taking nude photos on a sacred tree. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP)
Published on May 07, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out