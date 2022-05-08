Home/World News/ Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Live
Ukraine war live: Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between the two countries entered its 74th day with no signs of peace. Thousands of people have been killed in the war, with the latest attack on Azovstal steel work plant.
Russia-Ukraine war highlights: The fighting between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine is continuing for the 74th straight day, with no signs of peace between the two countries. All women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Mariupol port city, Kyiv said on Saturday.
US president Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders are set to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky via a video call on Sunday. Ahead of the virtual meeting, the UK announced an aid of $1.3 billion in military assistance to the war-torn nation.
Follow all the updates here:
May 08, 2022 07:56 AM IST
UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine
Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call on Sunday by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
May 08, 2022 07:32 AM IST
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations, AP reported.
Published on May 08, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Despite the failure of Russian forces to capture Kyiv and their struggle to advance along the war's main frontlines in the southeastern Donbas region, the Russian leader has not changed his view that his troops can defeat Ukraine's, Burns said.
Russian forces backed by tanks and artillery tried again on Saturday to storm Azovstal, Ukraine's military command said, part of a ferocious assault to dislodge the last Ukrainian defenders in the strategic port city on the Azov Sea.
US First Lady Jill Biden's visit to the region is the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it, and follows a trip to Kyiv by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who met with President Volodymyr Zelensky a week ago.
Published on May 07, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi