Ukraine war: Evacuation at Mariupol ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces, says official
An official in Mariupol said on Saturday that evacuation efforts in the Ukrainian city were "thwarted" by Russian forces. Taking to Telegram, city official Petro Andryushchenko said the evacuation was thwarted, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at an evacuation meeting point announced by the Ukrainian government.
However, the Russian forces dispersed the residents, Andryushchenko said. The city official also said that some other residents were told to board buses that were heading to places controlled by Russia.
Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said that there would be another attempt to evacuate women, children and the elderly from Mariupol on Saturday, which has been besieged by Moscow for weeks.
Many evacuation efforts have previously failed in the city amid an intensifying Russian offensive.
The Kremlin has claimed that it had seized all of Mariupol except the Azovstal plant- which has become the last stronghold of Kyiv's resistance.
On Friday, the Russian defence ministry said that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries were securely blockaded at the plant. "All remnants of the Ukrainian 'Azov' Nazis, together with foreign mercenaries from the United States and European countries, are securely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal plant," the ministry said in a statement, news agency Reuters reported.
The blockade comes after President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered to block off the Azovstal complex so that not "even a fly can get through", instead of storming it.
Meanwhile, at least five people, including a baby were killed and 18 others were injured after the Odessa city in Ukraine was hit by a Russian strike, news agency AFP reported. The government said that the toll in this latest strike is likely to rise.
Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine will complete two months on Sunday. President Vladimir Putin has justified his actions in Ukraine with the aim of demilitarising and denazifying the country. However, the Ukrainian government and the West have dismissed this as baseless war propaganda.
Next week, United Nations secretary-general António Guterres will meet Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end human suffering and bring about peace in Ukraine.
(With agency inputs)
-
'For God's sake, please don't come to me': Imran Khan's message to Shahbaz
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the prime minister of a small country like New Zealand even does not get a threat like what he got as the prime minister. Shahbaz Sharif can't take such thieves with me. But at least apologise," Imran Khan said.
-
Boat with 26 missing off Japan coast, no survivors after 7 hours of searching
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough and cold waters off northern Japan on Saturday after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said. No survivors have been found after more than seven hours of an intense search involving six patrol boats, four aircraft and divers. The tour boat has since lost contact, according to the coast guard.
-
‘Pornography as American as apple pie’: college offers 'Film 2000 Porn' course
The screenshot of a short description of a course being offered by a private college in Utah has gone viral because the private liberal arts college is offering an entire class on porn in the 2022-23 academic year where students will "watch pornographic films together" as part of the class. The course description said: Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football.
-
Pakistan reports 1st polio case in 15 mths, PM to chair emergency meet on Monday
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday he would chair an emergency meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication after the country reported its first case of the disabling and life-threatening disease in 15 months. On Friday a case of the type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in a 15-month old boy in Pakistan's North Waziristan, the Islamabad-based National Institute of Health said. Pakistan last saw a polio case in January 2021.
-
US: Judge sentences man to life for 'evil' sex abuse of kids
A Fresno man who was part a California child exploitation ring in which members filmed themselves sexually abusing more than 20 children and then distributed the footage on the dark web was sentenced to life in prison Friday, prosecutors said. What John Richard Brinson Jr. did those children was “evil,” Judge Andre Birotte Jr. said in Los Angeles federal court. "I don't know how else to say it,” Birotte said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics