Ukraine war is Asia's problem too: France's Emmanuel Macron
Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:48 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron: Emmanuel Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" against the conflict in Ukraine, telling them the war was "your problem" too.
Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem, because it will create a lot of destabilisation".
