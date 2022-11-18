Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine war is Asia's problem too: France's Emmanuel Macron

Published on Nov 18, 2022

Emmanuel Macron: Emmanuel Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus.

Emmanuel Macron: France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the APEC CEO Summit.(AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" against the conflict in Ukraine, telling them the war was "your problem" too.

Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem, because it will create a lot of destabilisation".

