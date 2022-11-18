Home / World News / Joe Biden flashes ‘cheat sheet’ telling him when to sit, speak at G20: Report

world news
Updated on Nov 18, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Joe Biden: The notes were seen when Joe Biden was attending an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

Joe Biden: President Joe Biden is seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

US president Joe Biden was spotted using a detailed cheat sheet at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The cheat sheet showed instructions for Joe Biden on where to sit, when to deliver remarks and when to pose for photos. The notes were seen when Joe Biden was attending an event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment earlier this week, according to the New York Post.

Photos of the instructions were widely shared on social media, in which Joe Biden is seen sitting down with a list of instructions, that read "YOU will sit at the centre" and "YOU will deliver opening remarks".

Joe Biden was also given step by step instructions on what to do in the meeting and was referred to as "YOU" in bold red letters.

"YOU, (Indonesian) President Widodo, and (Japanese) Prime Minister Kishida will take a photo directly before the event start," one of the points read.

The instructions also reminded Joe Biden that he "will close the event alongside YOUR co-hosts".

The instructions sparked renewed interest in Joe Biden's health. This is not the first that the US President has been caught using stage directions during a public engagement, New York Post reported.

In June, Joe Biden, flashed a plan on how to conduct himself. The paper reportedly directed him to "enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants"

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

joe biden
