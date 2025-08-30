Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region under ‘massive attack’, regional governor says

Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region was under "massive attack" early Saturday, the governor said, reporting strikes in Dnipro and Pavlograd. Girls wipe dust off of a teddy bear in front of a house that was destroyed by a Russian strike Ukraine.(AP)

"The region is under a massive attack. Explosions are being heard," Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram. He also said that Russian overnight strikes on Friday killed two people in Dnipropetrovsk.

Dnipropetrovsk is not one of the five Ukrainian regions that Moscow has publicly claimed as Russian territory. Those are Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea.

The region had been largely spared from intense fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But Kyiv acknowledged on Tuesday that Russian troops had entered the region, after Moscow claimed its troops had gained a foothold there.

Ukrainian drone strikes reported on Russian oil refinenary

The Russian strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region come after Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on August 30. According to a report by Kyiv Independent, explosions were reported by local residents around 2:30 a.m. local time, amid reports of drones flying overhead. Videos posted to social media appear to show a large blaze emanating from the oil refinery.

Krasnodar Krai, situated just east of Crimea and separated by the Kerch Strait, has become an increasingly frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region's military infrastructure is critical for Russia's air operations in the south and over the Black Sea.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strike, although Kyiv has repeatedly targeted Russian infrastructure in the region since the start of the war.