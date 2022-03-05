Ukraine's former PM thinks Zelensky provoked Russia at nuclear plant so that...: Russian media

Russian media Sputnik has quoted former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov to support their theory that Ukraine attempted a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant so that they can convince Western countries to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This is what the Russian defence ministry has been claiming after a fire was reported at the nuclear plant following reports of a Russian attack. The fire spread worldwide fears bringing back references of Chernobyl as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself expressed fear that this will be six times more than Chernobyl if it explodes.

Later, the fire was doused and the radiation level was reportedly normal. Fighting, however, continued and on Friday, Russian forces captured the plant, while on Saturday, Ukrainian forces gained the control back.

No sane soldier would ever dare to carry out an attack on a nuclear plant of this statue, the former prime minister has been quoted as saying by the Russian media. "Of course, it was a deliberate provocation because, first of all, no sane Russian or Ukrainian soldier would ever dare to carry out this sort of provocation on the territory of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which has six nuclear power units," Sputnik quoted Azarov as saying.

"Even a minor fire at the training and retraining centre was still an emergency situation at such a supercategory nuclear facility," he reportedly said.

"So, firstly, it is absolutely obvious that this was a well-considered provocation. Secondly, Zelenskyy's instant reaction which was at night and his instant message to the Americans and to the United Kingdom with absolutely false information itself show that this was a prepared provocation, which he was aware of, because he used this provocation to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine," Azarov told Sputnik.

Russian authorities have claimed that Zelensky attempted a provocation by accusing Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination at the nuclear plant. They said a group of the Russian National Guard was attacked by a Ukrainian sabotage unit who opened fire on them from the windows of several floors of an educational and training complex located outside the NPP.

Following the nuclear plant attack which, according to Russian media, was bait by Zelensky, the President attacked Nato leaders for no yet implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "All the people who will die starting from this day will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disunity," he said. Accusing Russia of nuclear terror, Zelensky said this will be the end t Europe.