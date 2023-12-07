Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine's 'pro-Kremlin' politician found dead near Moscow

AFP |
Dec 07, 2023 12:17 AM IST

A pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician was found dead outside Moscow.

A pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician who defected to Russia was found dead outside Moscow on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported citing local emergency services.

Representational picture(AP)

A source in Ukraine's defence sector told AFP that its SBU security services had orchestrated the assassination of Illia Kyva, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who was kicked out of parliament and defected to Russia weeks after Moscow launched its military offensive last year.

