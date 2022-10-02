Home / World News / Ukraine's retaking of Lyman key for neighbouring Luhansk: Govt official

Ukraine's retaking of Lyman key for neighbouring Luhansk: Govt official

world news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 11:46 AM IST

Luhansk and Donetsk provinces comprise Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been going on for months.

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (File image)(REUTERS)
Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, said that the retaking of Lyman in the neighbouring Donetsk region is one of the key factors for reclaiming lost territory in Luhansk.

"The liberation of this city in the Donetsk region is one of the key factors for the further de-occupation of the Luhansk region," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

