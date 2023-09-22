News / World News / Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Canada, meet PM Justin Trudeau

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Canada, meet PM Justin Trudeau

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 22, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Zelenskiy will also meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine's future, the Canadian prime minister's office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Canada to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address the Canadian parliament, Trudeau's office said in a statement late on Thursday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP)
"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will visit Canada, from September 21 to 22, 2023," Trudeau's office said. Zelenskiy was in Washington on Thursday where he met U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden.

Zelenskiy will also meet with Canadian business leaders to strengthen private sector investment in Ukraine's future, the Canadian prime minister's office said.

