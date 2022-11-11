Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine's Zelensky says Kherson 'ours' after Russian retreat

Published on Nov 11, 2022 11:21 PM IST

"Our people. Ours. Kherson," Zelensky wrote on Telegram alongside a Ukraine flag emoji and amateur video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the northern span of the damaged Antonovskiy bridge, in Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday(AP)
AFP |

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday wrote on social media that the southern city of Kherson was "ours" after Russia announced it had completed a retreat from the regional hub.

