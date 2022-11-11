Ukraine's Zelensky says Kherson 'ours' after Russian retreat
Published on Nov 11, 2022 11:21 PM IST
"Our people. Ours. Kherson," Zelensky wrote on Telegram alongside a Ukraine flag emoji and amateur video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.
AFP |
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday wrote on social media that the southern city of Kherson was "ours" after Russia announced it had completed a retreat from the regional hub.
