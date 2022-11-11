Ukraine's Zelensky says Kherson 'ours' after Russian retreat

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday wrote on social media that the southern city of Kherson was "ours" after Russia announced it had completed a retreat from the regional hub.

"Our people. Ours. Kherson," Zelensky wrote on Telegram alongside a Ukraine flag emoji and amateur video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.