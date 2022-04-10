Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Germany's Scholz vow justice for 'war crimes' in phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the phone on the possibility of additional sanctions on Russia. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy informed that the two leaders also discussed the supply of fresh defence and financial support to the war-torn country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Germany had said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days. This statement came after Ukraine accused Russia of war crimes near Kyiv.

Also read: UK PM meets Zelenskyy, YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel | Top points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with this, Zelenskyy's office in a statement said the president had held a conference call with Ukrainian officials during which Kyiv's proposals for the sixth package of European Union sanctions had been developed, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine on Sunday and walked alongside Zelenskyy on the streets of the capital city. The Ukrainian government shared an over two-minute-long video, in which the two leaders can be seen walking through the largely empty city centre guarded by snipers and other heavy security. The leaders greeted several people as they walked through Kyiv's main Kreshchatyk street to the Maidan square.

Also watch: Watch | UK PM, Ukraine's Zelenskyy walk on streets of Kyiv amid Russian invasion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The British PM, who is the first G7 leader to visit Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, pledged 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, part of another 100 million pounds ($130 million) of high-grade military equipment to Ukraine. He further confirmed an additional $500 million in World Bank lending, taking the UK's total loan guarantee up to $1 billion.

Russia's war on Ukraine entered its 46th day on Sunday. Since Moscow began its invasion on February 24, hundreds of people in the war-torn country have been killed, with the total number still unknown. According to the figures from the UN refugee agency on Saturday, over 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}