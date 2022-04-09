UK PM meets Zelenskyy, YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel | Top points
- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that 10.1 billion Euros ($11 billion) has been raised from a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ held in Poland's capital Warsaw.
Following the discovery of Bucha atrocities in Ukraine last week in which bodies of at least 20 people in civilian robes were discovered along with mass graves, many leaders of the West have travelled to Kyiv to show support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a ‘surprise' visit to Kyiv, which a Downing Street spokesperson said, was a “show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.
Besides Johnson, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also landed in the Ukrainian capital earlier in the day. The two leaders discussed tightening sanctions against Russia in wake of a rocket strike in Kramatorsk railway station on Friday, killing at least 50 people, including children, and wounding over 100 others.
Austria is one of the European nations that has been opposing cutting off Russian gas imports, on which it heavily depends. Nehammer, however, said the latest wave of sanctions by the European Union (EU) “won't be the last”.
Here are the top updates of day 46 of the Russia-Ukraine war:
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that 10.1 billion Euros ($11 billion) has been raised from a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called 'Stand Up for Ukraine' held in Poland's capital Warsaw. The event convened by the EU and Canadian Prime Minister sought to raise money for internally displaced people in Ukraine and refugees from the war-torn nation. Several noted personalities, including singer Billie Eilish, comedian Chris Rock and musician Elton John, among others, campaigned alongside global leaders.
- At a press conference with Nehammer, who also visited Bucha during his visit, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is “still ready” to continue peace talks with Russia that halted after the revelations of the killings in the town last week. "We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy," the Ukrainian president added.
- Ukraine's railway operation says operations at Kramatorsk station are halted owing to the airstrike on Friday, but evacuations of civilians will continue via other stations in eastern part of the country. The company further stated that evacuations will continue from the stations in Slovyansk and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Novozolotarivka in the Luhansk region.
- Over 4.4 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their nation since the Russian invasion started on February 24, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR. The latest figures said that the total number of refugees were 4,441,663 on Saturday, which was 59,347 more than the day before. Among those who have fled so far, 90 per cent are women and children since Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of military age to depart.
- YouTube on Saturday blocked Russian Parliament's channel - Duma TV, thereby drawing an angry response from officials who said the streaming service could face restrictions as retaliation.
(With inputs from agencies)
Pakistan top court to open doors at midnight if no-trust vote held: Top points
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Saturday night, even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. The National Assembly session to decide the fate of Khan via voting on a no-confidence motion against him stands adjourned yet again. It was expected to resume at 9.30pm (local time) after Isha prayers but appears to have been delayed.
Australia PM cooks Modi's 'favourite' khichdi, 'celebrates' new trade ties
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison commemorated India-Australia ties by cooking Indian delicacies on his “curry night”, the photos of which he also posted on his Instagram handle. “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi,” Morrison wrote on Instagram, featuring photos of the food and him in the kitchen.
British PM Johnson meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy on ‘surprise’ visit to Kyiv
The UK on Friday announced an additional military package amounting to 100 million Euros for Ukraine. According to a Downing Street statement shared on Twitter, the aid includes more than 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, additional javelin anti-tank systems, additional star streak air defence systems, and non-lethal aid such as ballistic helmets, night-vision goggles and body armour.
Sri Lanka to seek $3 billion in 6 months to stave off crisis: Finance minister
Anti-government protests have raged across the island for days, with at least one turning violent in the commercial capital of Colombo, in a threat to the country's lucrative tourism industry.
What happens if Pak PM Imran Khan loses no-confidence vote?
Pakistani opposition political parties have introduced a no-confidence vote in parliament seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, largely on accusations of economic mismanagement. How does the no-confidence vote work? Under the constitution, a prime minister is elected by a majority of the lower house National Assembly, which has 342 members. There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister to serve until then.
