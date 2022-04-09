Ukraine 'still ready' for talks with Russia: Zelenskyy
- "Ukraine has always said it is ready for negotiations and looking for any way to stop this war," Zelensky said in a press conference with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who visited Bucha.
Ukraine was "still ready" to continue negotiations with Moscow, which have stalled since the discovery of atrocities in Bucha and other areas near Kyiv, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.
"Ukraine has always said it is ready for negotiations and looking for any way to stop this war," Zelensky said in a press conference with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who visited Bucha.
"Sadly, in parallel we see the preparations for important battles, some people say decisive ones, in the east," he said, referring to an anticipated Russian offensive.
"We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy," he added.
The last face-to-face talks between the two sides took place on March 29, during which Ukrainian negotiators are said to have signalled their readiness to accept neutrality in return for security guarantees from third parties.
"In the east and in the south, we have seen a concentration of arms, equipment and troops who are getting ready to occupy another part of our territory," Zelensky said.
The outcome of any new Russian offensive would depend "on several factors", he said, including Ukraine's "strength, how quickly our partners supply us with arms, and the Russian leader's (Vladimir Putin) desire to go further."
-
Shanghai Covid-19 lockdown leaves residents desperate for food, medicines
China is combating its biggest rise in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with millions under lockdown and the healthcare system feeling the pressure. In Shanghai, as the city enters its third day of strict lockdown, after staggered restrictions failed to contain infections, there are increasingly widespread reports of residents being unable to access food, medicine and other essentials. Shanghai's vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city's handling of its outbreak.
-
Imran's Khan's PTI files plea against Pak Supreme Court order on no-trust vote
Referring to the no-trust vote, the petition said that the procedure for the same was elaborately laid down in the country's Constitution; hence Pakistan Supreme Court is “not entitled to micro-manage the affairs of the Parliament”.
-
Pakistan carries out flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile
Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country. Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system. Read: Shah Mahmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres.
-
Shah Mahmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raked up the Kashmir issue while defending Prime Minister Imran in the National Assembly which resumed a session on the no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday afternoon. Khan had made an ill-timed bilateral visit to Moscow on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
No-trust vote against Pak PM Imran Khan likely after 8pm, says local media
The Pakistan Parliament's crucial session to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed on Saturday afternoon following a temporary adjournment after Speaker Asad Qaiser suggested there should be a discussion on the so-called "foreign conspiracy" against the government. Khan was not present in the House throughout. There are reports that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics