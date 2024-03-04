Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Political will required to secure needed supplies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said political will was required to ensure that Ukraine secures the military supplies it needs or the world will face "one of the most shameful pages of history." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)

"The main thing is political will in order to realise this, to secure the level of supplies which will help," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"If this is not the case, it will become one of the most shameful pages of history, if America or Europe loses to Iranian "Shaheds" (drones) or Russian fighter jets," he said.