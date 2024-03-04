 Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Political will required to secure needed supplies | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Political will required to secure needed supplies

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Political will required to secure needed supplies

Reuters |
Mar 04, 2024 02:20 AM IST

“If this is not the case, it will become one of the most shameful pages of history,” Zelenskyy said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said political will was required to ensure that Ukraine secures the military supplies it needs or the world will face "one of the most shameful pages of history."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)

"The main thing is political will in order to realise this, to secure the level of supplies which will help," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"If this is not the case, it will become one of the most shameful pages of history, if America or Europe loses to Iranian "Shaheds" (drones) or Russian fighter jets," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On