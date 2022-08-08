Ukrainian forces shells bridge in Kherson, delaying its reopneing

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:13 PM IST
Antonivskyi bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson was again shelled by Ukrainian forces, delaying its reopening.
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Ukrainian forces again shelled the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, damaging construction equipment and delaying its reopening, Interfax news agency quoted a local Russian-appointed official as saying on Monday.

The bridge is one of only two crossing points for Russian forces to territory they have occupied on the western bank of the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in the country.

It has been a key target for Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, with Kyiv using high-precision U.S.-supplied rockets to try to destroy it in possible preparation for a counter-offensive to retake Russian-controlled areas of the south.

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed deputy head of Kherson's city administration, told Interfax there had been no "critical damage" from the latest shelling. He did not say how long this would delay its planned reopening.

