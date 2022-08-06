Ukraine says it disconnected generator at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine’s nuclear power authority said it disconnected a generator at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant from the electrical grid after the facility’s grounds came under Russian shelling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow’s shelling of the facility was “an act of terror.” Russia blamed the attack on Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest atomic facility, twice on Friday and called for sanctions against Moscow’s nuclear industry.
“Any shelling of this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “Russia should bear responsibility for the very fact of creating a threat to the nuclear power plant.”
The UK military said Russia’s almost six-month old war on Ukraine is “about to enter a new phase” with a front paralleling the Dnieper River from Zaporizhzhia to Kherson.
Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan held four hours of talks Friday, as Ankara pushes for a mediating role to try to help end the war in Ukraine following its breakthrough deal on grain exports. More grain ships left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday.
Well into the conflict’s sixth month, Ukraine is forcing Russia to reallocate forces and re-prioritize efforts in response to Kyiv’s counteroffensive operations. Russian forces in the past 24 hours pursued an offensive aimed at seizing key locations in Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.
Russian artillery and aviation struck targets in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, it said on Facebook. Artillery fire also hit various locations in the direction of Slovyansk, the general staff of the Ukrainian army said.
-
Covid outbreak: Tropical Sanya, ‘China’s Hawaii’ locked down, trapping 80,000 tourists
Chinese authorities on Saturday indefinitely locked down the beach resort city of Sanya, often called “China's Hawaii”, trapping at least 80,000 tourists in an effort to curb a fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreak. Sanya, a city of more than 1 million people, is a tourist hotspot and the capital of Hainan province, off the country's southern coast. “We urge the general public and tourists to understand and give their support,” the Sanya government announced on social media.
-
Ukraine's Amnesty head leaves after group accuses Kyiv of putting lives at risk
The head of Amnesty International's Ukrainian branch is leaving the human rights body after the group accused Ukraine's armed forces of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during the Russian invasion. Amnesty made the comments on Thursday and Kyiv likened it to Russian propaganda and disinformation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused the group of abetting what he called Russia's unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
-
China lent $21.9 bn in short-term loans to Pakistan since 2018: Report
China has made nearly $26 billion in short and medium-term loans to Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the past five years as its overseas lending shifts from funding infrastructure toward providing emergency relief. Data showing the shift in China's $900 billion Belt and Road Initiative to loans aimed at easing foreign currency shortages since 2018 was compiled by AidData, a research lab at William and Mary, a university in the US.
-
Snickers apologises after advertisement depicts Taiwan as a separate country
American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland. "We are aware of reports on Snickers-related activities in certain regions of Asia, take this very seriously and express our deep apologies," said a Mars Wrigley statement posted Friday on Snickers China's Weibo page.
-
'Hyping the threat': China accuses UK PM contenders of political gains
The rivals to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson are locked in a battle to take the toughest line on China, firmly drawing a line under the vaunted golden era for Sino-British ties. The front-runner in the Conservative leadership race, Liz Truss, has branded Chinese tech giants a security risk, called to arm Taiwan and, in private, labeled China's crackdown in Xinjiang a genocide, according to reports.
