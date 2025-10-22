‘Spying for Ukraine’: Russian detained in Moscow for leaking military info, video released

A Russian citizen has been detained in Moscow on suspicion of spying for Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday. According to a report by RT Today, authorities say the man, in his mid-20s, allegedly collected and transmitted classified military information to Ukrainian intelligence. Russian detained in Moscow for allegedly spying for Ukraine(Representative image/REUTERS)

The FSB claimed the suspect had visited Ukraine between 2019 and 2020, during which he allegedly came into contact with personnel from the Ukrainian armed forces.

After the conflict intensified in 2022, he purportedly began transmitting the coordinates of Russian air defence systems in the Moscow and Krasnodar regions through social media platforms, according to RT.

The agency further claimed that the coordinates provided by the suspect were later used in missile and drone strikes targeting Russian sites.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the allegations.

Video shows detention and confession

Video footage released by the FSB shows the man being detained and interrogated. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to having travelled to Ukraine, taking part in political demonstrations, and collaborating with members of the Ukrainian military and intelligence services.

He has been charged with treason — a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment — and remains in custody under a court order while the investigation continues.

Similar arrest in Siberia

This arrest follows the detention of another Russian citizen in the Amur Region of Siberia on similar charges of espionage and aiding terrorism, the RT Today quoted Russian security agency as saying on Monday.

The suspect, reportedly in his late 40s, was accused of spying for and financing a Kiev-controlled terrorist group allegedly linked to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

According to investigators cited by the news outlet, he conducted surveillance along sections of the Trans-Siberian Railway and passed information on military movements to contacts abroad.