UK's Princess Kate opens up about ‘brave face’ during cancer treatment

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2025 08:08 PM IST

Princess Kate Middleton revealed she had to maintain a brave face during and after her cancer treatment last year, describing it as life-changing. 

Britain's Princess of Wales Kate Middleton said on Wednesday she had to put on a “brave face” throughout and following her cancer treatment last year. She also described the ordeal as a life-changing experience.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, speakes during a visit to the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex, England, on Wednesday. (AP)
Kate Middleton, 43, announced in March 2024 that she would undergo a course of chemotherapy after tests taken following major abdominal surgery revealed that an unspecified form of cancer had been present.

Kate Middleton completed the course of treatment in September, and said earlier this year she was in remission.

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal', but actually the phase afterwards is really... difficult," news agency Reuters quoted Kate as saying during a visit to a hospital in Essex, southeast England.

Speaking to staff, patients and volunteers at the hospital, the UK Princess stressed on the importance of support after treatment, noting that while patients may no longer be under clinical care, they often still struggle to "function normally at home" as they once did.

Kate described the cancer diagnosis and treatment as "life-changing" for both patients and their loved ones, according to PA Media, adding: "It's a rollercoaster, it's not one smooth plain".

The princess has been gradually resuming her public royal role but missed the Royal Ascot horse racing event last month, with a royal source citing her need for balance following her cancer treatment.

