UK's ‘quit smoking’ plan wants people to swap cigarettes for…

One million people in UK will be offered to drop their cigarettes and use a vape instead as the government plans to help people quit smoking. The “swap to stop” program, touted as the ‘world’s first' by officials will include nearly one in five smokers in UK being given a vaping starter kit and behavioral support to help them quit smoking. UK's ‘Quit Smoking’ Plan: A man vapes outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain.(Reuters)

The move comes as the UK government aims to cut the number of smokers in the country to meet a target of becoming smoke free by 2030. UK health minister Neil O’Brien said the program will help in promoting a better lifestyle for people in the country.

“Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly. We will offer a million smokers new help to quit," he said. Under the program, local authorities will be asked to engage as well with tailor made plans made for the communities.

The UK health minister will also launch a call for evidence on vaping among children as the NHS data showed that 9% of 11 to 15 year olds used e-cigarettes in 2021, a rise from 6% in 2018.

The UK government will put £3 million toward setting an “illicit vapes enforcement squad" to combat the illegal sale of vapes to children, he said.

