‘Ultra-fast fashion’ now faces penalties, curbs under new French law: How it impacts low-cost Chinese brands like Shein

France's parliament has definitively adopted a law targeting “ultra-fast fashion” platforms — such as Chinese-owned, low-cost e-commerce giants Shein and Temu — capping a journey that began two and a half years ago, stalled twice, and survived a showdown over whether it complies with European Union law.

An internet user checks the Asian e-commerce giant Shein's website on a laptop in Paris. Two and a half years after it was introduced, Parliament definitively passed a bill on Monday aimed at curbing the some of the fast fashion, epitomised by Shein. However, the legislation focuses specifically on "ultra"-fast fashion in order to protect French jobs. (AFP)

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The French Senate gave its approval on Monday, five days after the National Assembly passed the same text unanimously. The vote closes the loop on a bill first introduced in January 2024.

The law's central targets are Shein and Temu, platforms that have become symbols of a business model built on releasing thousands of new clothing designs at rock-bottom prices.

Once decrees implementing the law take effect, those platforms — along with any retailer that meets its definition of "ultra-fast fashion" — will face per-item fees for production, thus meaning the prices may no longer be sustainable at rock-bottom.

The law also bans advertising for such ultra-fast fashion brands, including by social media influencers. Plus, there will be mandatory labelling speaking of its effects on the wider environmental impact.

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Clothes from fast-fashion brand Shein hang at their office.

What is ‘fast fashion’, and what does ‘ultra’ mean here?

{{^usCountry}} "Fast fashion" describes a retail model built around quickly and cheaply replicating trend-driven clothing, releasing new styles in rapid cycles to keep shoppers buying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Fast fashion" describes a retail model built around quickly and cheaply replicating trend-driven clothing, releasing new styles in rapid cycles to keep shoppers buying. {{/usCountry}}

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It has been the dominant model in mass-market apparel for two decades, associated with brands like Zara and H&M, and is blamed for a large share of the textile industry's environmental footprint. The textile sector is estimated to account for around a 10th of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"Ultra-fast fashion" is the newer, more extreme version that French lawmakers wrote into law specifically to describe Shein, Temu and similar platforms.

Under the bill, a company qualifies if it clears two thresholds. One, if it offers an unusually large number of distinct product listings at any time. And two, if items are priced so low that repairing them costs more than replacing them.

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The decrees that will follow the law will set exact thresholds.

The second criterion, about repair cost being higher than new prices, differentiates fast-fashion retailers like Zara or H&M from the “ultra-fast” ones. But critics say this is also the bill's biggest weak point, since it leaves conventional fast fashion almost entirely untouched.

What the law actually does

Ultra-fast-fashion items will carry a rising environmental penalty as fee per piece, reaching at least €10 or up to 50% of the product's pre-tax price by 2030.

Advertising for ultra-fast-fashion brands will be banned outright, including paid promotion by influencers. Fines will be up to €100,000 per violation for companies and individuals. The law also brings in mandatory labelling on water use and recyclability.

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Brands like Zara are safe since "ultra" fast fashion is covered, not fast fashion.

Plus, on packages shipped to French consumers from outside the EU, a related small-parcel postal charge has already been levied. That was carved out of this bill earlier in the process and passed separately as part of France's 2026 budget law, taking effect in March.

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The legislation was first tabled in January 2024 by centrist lawmaker Anne-Cécile Violland, and passed the National Assembly unanimously two months later. It then sat dormant for a year after President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the assembly that June and called snap elections, news agency AFP noted in its report.

The bill resurfaced in 2025, and the Senate passed a reworked, tougher version that June by a near-unanimous 337 votes to one.

That version sharpened the distinction between everyday fast fashion and "ultra" fast fashion. This narrowed the law's reach to the Chinese platforms while sparing French and European retailers.

France then had to also take into loop the European Commission, as several provisions touched on EU rules on digital services and the single market.

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The commission responded that September with a critical opinion, citing potential conflicts with the EU's rules.

French officials spent months negotiating changes, and a breakthrough came on June 17, 2026, when a panel of seven MPs and seven senators reached a compromise text, built around the two-pronged “ultra-fast fashion” test. This could satisfy both Brussels and domestic retailers.

‘Target got too narrow’

The law's retreat from broad "fast fashion" regulation to a narrower "ultra-fast fashion" definition has drawn criticism from environmental groups. The Stop Fast Fashion coalition argues that conventional fast-fashion chains generate huge volumes of textile waste and should not have been given exceptions under the law.

Supporters, including the bill's Senate sponsor Sylvie Valente-Le Hir, counter that the narrower scope was necessary both to survive EU scrutiny and to protect French employment. The sector has lost roughly a fifth of its stores over the past decade.

What happens next

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The law now awaits the technical decrees that will fix exact penalty thresholds and limits for how many listed products are too many.

Shein and Temu, both already under regulatory scrutiny in multiple European markets over labour and sustainability claims, are widely expected to contest aspects of the law, particularly given the European Commission's own reservations about its compatibility with EU digital and trade rules.