The United Nations on Monday accused Israel of "weaponising food and lifesaving aid" amid reports of multiple shootings near humanitarian aid distribution centres in Gaza. As per the latest reports, at least 38 people were killed in gunfire near an aid site in Gaza on Monday. Displaced Palestinians receive humanitarian aid packages from a US-backed foundation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip (AFP)

Presenting the annual report of the UNHRC at the 59th Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations rights commissioner Volker Turk has stated that Israel's "means and methods of warfare inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians in Gaza."

'Israel weaponsing food, aid'

In his speech at the 59th Human Rights Council on Monday, Turk accused Israel of blocking lifesaving aid for Gaza.

“Israel has weaponised food and blocked lifesaving aid,” the UN human rights chief said during his speech.

“I urge immediate, impartial investigations into deadly attacks on desperate civilians to reach food distribution centres. Disturbing, dehumanising rhetoric from senior Israeli government officials is reminiscent of the gravest of crimes," he added further.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 55,362 officials across the war-torn strip.

38 killed in gunfire near Gaza aid site

As per Gaza's health ministry, a total of 38 Palestinians have been killed on Monday in gunfire near aid distribution centres.

As officials, Monday's toll is the "deadliest yet" in the near-daily shootings that have taken place near aid centres run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

In the past month, several incidents of Palestinian killed in gunfire near aid sites have been reported. As per Palestinian media and officials, the gunfire is from Israeli officials operating near the aid centres.

The aid centres across Gaza are being run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has been labeled as a "controversial organisation" by the UN and other human rights organisations.

GHF began operations in Gaza at the end of May after Israel lifted partially lifted its three-month aid block.

The UN and other humanitarian groups have refused to cooperate with GHF, stating that the organisation "prioritises Israeli military objectives over humanitarian needs."