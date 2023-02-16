Home / World News / UN appeals for $1 billion for Turkey earthquake victims

UN appeals for $1 billion for Turkey earthquake victims

Published on Feb 16, 2023 09:29 PM IST

People search for their belongings among rubble, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in Elbistan town, Kahramanmaras, Turkey (REUTERS)
The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion to help more than 5 million people in Turkey over the next three months following the devastating earthquake this month that has killed more than 36,000 people in the country's south.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who visited Turkey last week, said the people have "experienced unspeakable heartache," adding: "We must stand with them in their darkest hour and ensure they receive the support they need."

