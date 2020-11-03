e-paper
UN chief condemns Vienna 'terrorist attack', following situation closely

UN chief condemns Vienna ‘terrorist attack’, following situation closely

At least two died, including one suspect, while several were injured in a string of shootings across Vienna.

world Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 07:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Austria
Police officers stand guard on a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned ‘terrorist attack’ in Vienna and is monitoring the situation closely. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement: “The Secretary-General is following with utmost concern the still-evolving situation in Vienna’s city centre where violent attacks in several places have been reported today.”

The Secretary-General has strongly condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Austria, the spokesperson said. Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that several people were killed in the attack and one of the gunmen remained at large. Scores of countries and world leaders have come in support of Austria as it continues to battle the ongoing ‘terrorist attack’ at multiple locations in the country.

At least two died, including one suspect, while several were injured in a string of shootings across Vienna on Monday (local time).

“CONFIRMED at the moment: *08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse *several suspects armed with rifles *six different shooting locations * one deceased person, several injured (1 officer included) *1 suspect shot and killed by police officers,” the Vienna Police (LPD Wien) informed via its Twitter handle.

The police also advised people to stay indoors and if out on the streets then to refrain from using public transportation.

